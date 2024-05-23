Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday, May 23, issued a warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India, surrender to the police, or face his anger and that of all family members.

Mr. Deve Gowda, who issued the warning through his letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”

In the letter with the title “My Warning To Prajwal Revanna”, Mr. Deve Gowda said, “This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately.”

Also read: MEA processing cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

“I spoke to the media about Prajwal Revanna on May 18, when I was headed to the temple to offer pooja. It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends and party workers. I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty,” stated the two-page letter.

Stating that his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has advocated this line since the day the alleged abuse case broke, the former Prime Minister said, “People have used the harshest words against me and my family in the last few weeks. I do not wish to stop or criticise them.”

Unaware of his activities

Pointing out that he cannot convince people that he was unaware of Prajwal’s activities, he said, “I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements, and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God and I know the almighty knows the truth.”

He said he will “not comment on political conspiracies, exaggerations, provocations and falsehoods that have been maliciously spread in recent weeks.” “I am very sure people who have done it will have to answer God and pay for it heavily one day. I place my truth and my burdens at the feet of the Lord.”

He has also said that he will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against Prajwal from him or his family members. “There is no emotion in this regard in my mind whatsoever, there is only the cause of justice for those who have suffered as a result of his alleged actions and misdeeds. It is of utmost importance to me to earn back the trust of the people. They have stood by me for over sixty years of my political life and am deeply indebted to them. As long as I am alive, I will never let them down,” he added.

