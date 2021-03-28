If govt. can’t guarantee employment, it should be taken to court: Chenni

He says getting employment is a constitutional right

Stating that the right to get employment is a Constitutional right, retired professor of English at the Kuvempu University Rajendra Chenni said on Saturday that if the governments cannot guarantee employment, it amounted to crime. Unemployed youths should draw such governments to the court to get justice, he said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a three-day State-level study camp of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on the theme ‘generate employment and provide jobs to the locals on priority’.

Mr. Chenni said unemployment is not an issue and it is the right of the youth to get it. If the governments cannot guarantee the Constitutional rights they will not have the moral rights to remain in power. The country does not require a development which promotes only the capitalists by denying employment to the unemployed and social equality. He said that the governments remained mute spectators when thousands lost their jobs and labourers did not have employment during the lockdown. The government was not able to provide employment to the labourers who returned to their native places during the lockdown. Now, they have to return again to the cities to earn their daily bread.

State president of DYFI Muneer Katipalla said the BJP-led government at the Centre had turned the country into a “factory of unemployed”. But the BJP while releasing its manifesto for the Assembly elections in five States said that it would give priority for providing jobs. It is nothing but a mockery, he said.

Mr. Katipalla said Mangaluru is being projected as the education hub. But youths who have obtained higher education are able to get jobs which promises them only below ₹10,000 per month in the city. The youth instead of questioning the government about it are being lost by involving themselves in drug abuse, betting, communal violence, and caste conflicts, he said.