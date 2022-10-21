`If govt. can expand quota for SC/STs, it should include Panchamasali community in 2A ‘

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 21, 2022 19:59 IST

“If the State government can expand the reservation quota of SC/STs, it can re-categorise the Panchamasali community to include it in 2A category. The State government has decided to issue an Ordinance to increase the SC/ST quota. A similar decision should be taken in our favour,” said Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami of Kudalasangama Peetha in Hukkeri on Friday.

“Successive governments have failed to fulfil the demands of the Panchamasali community. We had set various deadlines before the BJP government to fulfil our demands. None of those deadlines have been met. However, we have not taken a sympathetic view of the situation and have been organising peaceful rallies across the State to demand the reservation. We are now at an optimal point in the agitation. A mega rally will be organised in Bengaluru on December 12, to demand inclusion of the Panchamasali community in 2A of backward classes category. Over 25 lakh people will attend the rally,’‘ he said.

We will organise a mega rally in which people from across the State and outside will attend, the seer said.

Leaders of various parties were present on the stage. They included Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Vinay Kulkarni and A.B. Patil of the Congress, Shashikant Naik, Aravind Bellad, and other BJP leaders.

There was commotion for a few minutes during the rally, when Vijayananda Kashappanavar, former MLA, got into a verbal duel with Prithvi Katti, son of Ramesh Katti, former MP.

Mr. Kashappanavar accused Mr. Katti of trying to disrupt the rally, while Mr. Katti alleged he was not allowed to address the rally. Mr. Katti left the venue after a few minutes, and said that he was not here to play politics, but to demand reservation for the community.

