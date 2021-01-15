If anyone has CD against CM, they can present it to high command: Kateel

‘Some are pained that they have not been accommodated in the Cabinet’

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Friday that if any leaders of the party had any CD relating to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, they can present it to the party high command.

Replying to questions by presspersons, Mr. Kateel said the Chief Minister had already said that leaders having the CD on him can show it to the high command. “Let them show it [CD] to the high command if they have any,” Mr. Kateel said.

The State president, who is also the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, reiterated that the central disciplinary committee of the party had been apprised of the matter relating to party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who has been repeatedly making statements on party matters in open platform. The committee would take a call on it, he said.

Continuing his tirade against Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Yatnal has said that there are two CDs relating to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Kateel said that some are pained that they have not been accommodated in the Cabinet. “But it is not correct to speak on the same on the street,” he said.