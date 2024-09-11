ADVERTISEMENT

‘If a teacher decides, he can change everything through his students’

Published - September 11, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister Darshanapur addresses gathering after giving away the best teacher award for 2024-25 at Balaji Kalyan Mantap in Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur inaugurating a Teachers Day function in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that a teacher can play a decisive role in constructing a healthy society and a strong nation as well.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Teachers Day function and giving away the best teacher award for 2024-25 at Balaji Kalyan Mantap in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Children from middle classes and poor family backgrounds depend on government-run schools. “Teachers should shape the career of each student from the primary level itself and guide them in a proper way to develop a healthy society and a strong nation. If a teacher decides, he can change everything through his students. Hence, teachers in the district should teach students by using the facilities provided to schools and encourage their students to make achievements in the education sector.”

Appealing to students to make use of the facilities extended to them under Article 371(J), Mr. Darshanapur said that they (students) should also understand their responsibilities and make achievements in their chosen field under the guidance of teachers.

Member of Legislative Assembly Chandrasekhar B. Patil spoke.

Teachers who bagged the best teacher award were felicitated.

