IEEE India Philanthropy sanctions scholarship for 11 Sharnbasva University students

April 10, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) India Philanthropy has sanctioned a total scholarship of ₹5.50 lakh for 11 students of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (Exclusively for Women) in Sharnbasva University.

In a media note released here on Wednesday, Dean of Sharnbasva University Lakshmi Patil said that besides the scholarship, the students will also have access to two courses in the IEEE blended learning platforms, 12 learning and mentoring sessions from Industry and Academic professionals, Engagement in Philanthropy initiatives of IEEE and networking with professionals and placement linkage support.

“This gesture of the IEEE will go long way in helping students pursue their engineering courses and also have access to all high-end facilities extended by IEEE. The scholarship is being extended under the IEEE WIE Bangalore funded by CSR initiatives of Guest Global for 325 women across three Indian States. The scholarship sanctioned by the IEEE should be used for meeting college fees, including tuition, of the beneficiary students,” she said.

