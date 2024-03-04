GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IED blast: No breakthrough yet; Siddaramaiah says will consider NIA probe

March 04, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two days after an IED blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield, near Whitefield in the city, the Bengaluru police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case, even as multiple teams are working to crack it. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the State government would consider handing over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, accusing the BJP of trying to politicise the episode, he trained his guns at the Centre by wondering if the blast episode was not a failure of Central agencies like the NIA, IB and RAW. 

The blast also trigged a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP. The BJP accused the Congress government of sympathising with anti-social elements and terror organisations. Responding sharply, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was tarnishing the image of Karnataka as well as Bengaluru by trying to politicise the blast.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / act of terror / terrorism (crime) / crime / police / ministers (government) / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.