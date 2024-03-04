IED blast: No breakthrough yet; Siddaramaiah says will consider NIA probe

March 04, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

Two days after an IED blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield, near Whitefield in the city, the Bengaluru police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case, even as multiple teams are working to crack it.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the State government would consider handing over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, accusing the BJP of trying to politicise the episode, he trained his guns at the Centre by wondering if the blast episode was not a failure of Central agencies like the NIA, IB and RAW.

The blast also trigged a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP. The BJP accused the Congress government of sympathising with anti-social elements and terror organisations. Responding sharply, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was tarnishing the image of Karnataka as well as Bengaluru by trying to politicise the blast.