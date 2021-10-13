Idol of goddess to be brought in a procession

Mysuru

13 October 2021 18:31 IST

Silver chariot will leave Chamundi Hills at 8 a.m. on Friday

The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari to be carried in the golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari on October 15 will be brought from Chamundi Hills to Mysuru in a procession.

This is set to pave way for a new tradition and thousands of people along the route will get darshan of the deity which will be brought in a silver chariot.

The practice so far was to bring the idol in a vehicle ahead of the Jamboo Savari and place it in the palace. Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has been vested with the responsibility of organising the event which will be held on Friday morning. The procession from Chamundi Hills will commence at 8 a.m. and is expected to end at the palace at around 10 a.m.

The deity will be brought with due honours to the accompaniment of traditional music including Nadaswara and chanting of hymns.

En route, it will be given honours and offered special prayers at Satyanarayana Swami temple at Ittigegud after which it will be taken to the palace through the Jayamartanda Gate.

The procession will pass through Kurubarahalli Circle and M.G.Road and enter Ittigegud via the road opposite the Mall of Mysore. From Satyanaraya Swami temple, it will proceed to Manasara Road and Lokaranjan Road and reach the Jayamartanda Gate of the palace via J.C.Wadiyar Circle.