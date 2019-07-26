Idol-makers asked to make only clay Ganeshas

Following encouraging results in the implementation of the ban on the use of the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols during Ganesh Chaturthi festival last year, the Dharwad district administration is all set to celebrate the festival in a most eco-friendly manner this year also.

Chairing a meeting of officials, idol-makers, environmental activists and other stakeholders here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has issued a stern warning to idol-makers against selling idols made from PoP and to stop using chemical colours on idols.

Ms. Deepa said that there is a total ban on PoP idols in the district and also idols that are made using chemical colours. This rule was brought into force last year and it had met with success. This year, idol-makers have been asked to make only idols from clay and apply natural colours on them. Idol-makers and the general public have to co-operate with the administration to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way and in the protection of water bodies. People should voluntarily stop immersing idols in water bodies. The administration with the support of HDMC will be introducing mobile tankers for idol immersion, she said.

To prevent the sale of PoP idols in the district, the administration will form several teams and they will go around urban and rural areas to check the sale of idols. Idol-makers found selling PoP idols or those with chemical colours, will have to face stern legal action. Such idols will be seized. People can register complaints on sale of PoP idols on WhatsApp, she added.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.C. Satish said that idol-makers should cut down the price of clay idols which will motivate people to buy them. The administration is ready to hold training programme for idol-makers on making simple clay idols.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramangouda Hatti, Environment Officer Vijaykumar Khadakbhavi, environmentalist Shankar Kumbi, Manjunath Hiremath and others spoke.