Idol immersion procession concludes in Belagavi

The immersion procession of public Ganesha idols ended peacefully by Monday morning. The procession that had started in the afternoon on Saturday ended at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

A large number of youth walked along the procession path that saw around 100 idols being taken out to the immersion spot. Actually, this is only one fourth the number of idols that used to be installed in the city before the epidemic, the police said.

The procession started from Honaga, Hindalga, Wadagaon and Khanapur Road and ended in the Old City. Huge crowds gathered at the main immersion tank constructed at the Kapileshwar Bridge Crossing.

Members of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake and Abhay Patil walked along with the processionists till beyond midnight.

Mr. Patil and his friends had tea at the Eat Street near Goaves at around 2.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations said that some Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists had heckled Deputy Commissioner (Development) of the Belagavi City Corporation Lakshmi Nippanikar for not displaying sign boards in Marathi at the immersion pond. “However, the woman fought back and asked the group to leave the stage immediately. We support her courage and conviction towards duty,” convenor of the action committee of Kannada organisations Ashok Chandaragi said in a release. He sought action against the party workers for creating nuisance during a public festival and obstructing a government officer from discharging duties.