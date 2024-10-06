Idol housed in apartment temple in Hubballi found damaged

A team of police officers rushed to a private apartment in Hubballi after reports of desecration of an idol came on Sunday.

Officers found that miscreants had broken the arms of a Sri Dattatreya statue installed on the premises of Aparna Apartment in Deshpande Nagar.

The pujari told the investigators that the lock of the temple was not broken but a long rod was used to break the arms of the idol.

“The apartment residents had organised a bhajan at the temple that had gone on till around 2 a.m. at night. The incident must have happened after that. A resident who observed the damage reported it,” the police said.

A case has been registered.

