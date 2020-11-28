Idol at Hassan temple being repaired

Hassan

28 November 2020 00:52 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up mending of the damaged Kali idol of Mahalakshmi Temple at Doddagaddavalli near Hassan. The idol was found damaged on November 20.

Two modellers from Chennai are working on the idol. It will take another 14 days before the temple is opened to devotees as the idol will take time to set in.

Following the incident, senior officials of ASI, including Regional Director (South Zone) G. Maheshswari, Superintending Archaeologist Shivakant Bajpai, besides senior officers of Hassan district administration, visited the village. The Hassan Rural police have taken up investigation into the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

It is not yet clear how the idol was damaged. The police, during the preliminary investigation, did not find proof suggesting the use of external force to remove the idol. However, the police did notice a lack of proper care and security at the temple.