ADVERTISEMENT

Idiga community leaders demand apology from Minister

September 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The secretary of Brahmarshree Narayana Guru Shakti Peetha Venkatesh has demanded immediate apologies from Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa for allegedly “insulting” Pranavanand Swami at a community meeting held in Bengaluru recently.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, he said that Minister had said about the Swami that he did not belong to the Idiga community and came from Vishwa Hindu Parishad. “The Minister’s insulting remarks to Swami are condemnable. Therefore, he must apologize to him. Otherwise, the Idiga community will hold a protest against him,” he added.

Ambika Guttedar, Raghavendra Kalal, Mallayya Guttedar, Shivaraj Guttedar and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US