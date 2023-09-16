HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Idiga community leaders demand apology from Minister

September 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The secretary of Brahmarshree Narayana Guru Shakti Peetha Venkatesh has demanded immediate apologies from Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa for allegedly “insulting” Pranavanand Swami at a community meeting held in Bengaluru recently.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, he said that Minister had said about the Swami that he did not belong to the Idiga community and came from Vishwa Hindu Parishad. “The Minister’s insulting remarks to Swami are condemnable. Therefore, he must apologize to him. Otherwise, the Idiga community will hold a protest against him,” he added.

Ambika Guttedar, Raghavendra Kalal, Mallayya Guttedar, Shivaraj Guttedar and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.