Idiga community leaders demand apology from Minister

September 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The secretary of Brahmarshree Narayana Guru Shakti Peetha Venkatesh has demanded immediate apologies from Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa for allegedly “insulting” Pranavanand Swami at a community meeting held in Bengaluru recently.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, he said that Minister had said about the Swami that he did not belong to the Idiga community and came from Vishwa Hindu Parishad. “The Minister’s insulting remarks to Swami are condemnable. Therefore, he must apologize to him. Otherwise, the Idiga community will hold a protest against him,” he added.

Ambika Guttedar, Raghavendra Kalal, Mallayya Guttedar, Shivaraj Guttedar and others were present.