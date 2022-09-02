Idgah Maidan Ganesha bids adieu

Immersion procession of the Ganesha idol being taken out from the Idgah Maidan amid tight security in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Members of various Hindutva outfits led by BJP leaders and municipal councillors took out a colourful procession on Friday before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha installed at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

After the High Court upheld the municipal corporation’s decision to permit putting up a Ganesh Pandal at the Idgah Maidan, the Municipal Commissioner allowed Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Maha Mandal to install the idol of Lord Ganesha in accordance with the conditions imposed.

As per permission, the Gajanan Maha Mandal installed the idol from Wednesday to Friday noon. So, before the deadline ended, the members of the mandal accompanied by several leaders and office-bearers of the RSS performed puja and began the immersion procession.

Various folk troupes were part of the immersion procession during which the participants danced to the beats of the traditional drums. The immersion procession passed through the permitted route before reaching the artificial well meant for immersion.

RSS office-bearers Magesh Bhende, Sridhar Nadiger, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik, BJP office-bearer Mahesh Tenginakai, HDMC House Committee president Santosh Chavan and others took part in the immersion procession.