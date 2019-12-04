‘Ideologies have taken the back seat’

Citizens For Democracy, which is fighting for upholding values in the electoral system, has appealed to voters to defeat disqualified MLAs who are seeking re-election in the ensuing by-elections in 15 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Speaking to presspersons here, Citizens For Democracy national president S.R. Hiremath said that these 15 MLAs have been disqualified for making a mockery of democracy.

In the recent times it has become a habit for elected representatives to shift loyalty for personal gains. Moreover, after crossing over, these politicians shed crocodile tears accusing their parent party of practising nepotism. Sensible voters should not fall prey to their political gimmicks but teach them a bitter lesson by defeating them in the bypolls, he said. Ideologies and principles of democracy have taken the back seat in a rush to attain power. Greediness in politics is increasing and this has turned MLAs party hoppers, he said.

The BJP, to protect its government, has fielded all the 15 disqualified MLAs. However, merit should prevail over caste and money equations in the bypolls.