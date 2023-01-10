‘Identify families in villages lacking toilets’

January 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

L.K. Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Government of Karnataka, on Tuesday told the officials here to identify families in rural areas whose households lack toilets. With the advent of nuclear families and dissolution of joint families, new houses were getting constructed in rural areas. Whether those households have toilets or not needs to be verified and ensured they have one, he suggested.

Applications for the construction of new toilets can be submitted online and approvals are given for the construction, he added.

Speaking at a workshop and progress review of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and Jal Jeevan Mission at the ZP office here, Mr. Atheeq said not all residents in villages were using toilets in their households. Trash is thrown into water bodies and vacant plots, creating unhygienic conditions. Cleanliness in rural areas must get priority and the department must ensure that hygiene prevails in villages, spreading awareness.

He told the officers attending the meeting to collect data on the use of toilets in rural areas since open defecation still existed despite the presence of toilets. Awareness must be carried out on the importance of the use of toilets in rural areas. Indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes causes unhygienic conditions and results in the spread of diseases, and segregation of wastes must get priority in villages, he suggested.

ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, and senior officials from the department were present.