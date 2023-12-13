GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Identify children working in hazardous working conditions, Kalaburagi officials told

December 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum chairing a meeting on child labour at her office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum chairing a meeting on child labour at her office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Expressing concern over the continuing menace of child labour, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum directed her officers to make all efforts to identify child labour, especially those working in hazardous working conditions, and rescue them.

“Child labour is illegal. You need to take up a special drive to identify and rescue child labour, especially those who are employed in hazardous industries. There are many State-sponsored facilities to rehabilitate them. Rescue such children and admit them in the special training centres or children home being run by the departments of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare,” she said.

The officer was speaking at a meeting on child labour initiated by Child Labor Planning Society at her office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

“Labour inspectors have a major role to play in curbing child labour menace. They are duty bound to identify child labour and take action against those who employ them. They should duly inform the police so that the latter can take further legal action. You should also keep the media in loop for sensitising people against child labour,” Ms. Taranum said.

Member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge Srinivas Navale, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil and other senior officers were present.

