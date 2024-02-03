Identify and expose vested interests detrimental to society, Siddaramaiah tells journalists

February 03, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on journalists to develop professionalism and make efforts to identify and expose vested interests that were detrimental to the development of the nation and goodwill in society.

Inaugurating the 38th State Conference of Journalists organised by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in association with Davangere District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) in Davangere on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the need for the journalists to focus on society-oriented journalism instead of dedicating more time to petty issues.

Pointing out that he supported freedom of expression, the CM said that journalists should discharge their responsibilities in such a way that it ensured dignity to the freedom of expression.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that journalism had now fallen into the hands of the rich and consequently there were chances of writing for the rich instead of protecting the interests of the poor. There was need for journalists to introspect on this regard.

Categorically stating that journalists should keep away from indulging in politics, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was wrong to describe the guarantee schemes of the State government, which were aimed at increasing the economic strength of the poor and middle class, as ‘freebies’. Before writing anything journalists should to do a thorough check and review, he said, adding that it was important as people had high expectations from the media.

The CM said that the media should stand with those deprived of opportunities and should always be the voice of the oppressed and strive towards alleviating inequalities in the society. Only when journalists worked professionally and in an objective manner, an egalitarian society dreamt by the likes of Basavanna would be possible, he said.

Recalling how Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar used to alert people as journalists, Mr. Siddaramaiah said while pre independence was the main focus of journalist, post independence it had shifted to protecting the democracy. He called on the journalists to eschew maladies like superstitions, blind faith and ‘karma’ philosophy and develop the courage to present the truth to the people.

The CM, along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, assured the people of look into the demand of providing free buses pass to rural journalists

The president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) presided over the conference. Senior journalist Sudarshan Channangihalli made introductory remarks while the president of DDUWJ E.M. Manjunath spoke about the objectives of the conference.

Media Advisor to the Chief Minister K.V. Prabhakar, Horticulture Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLAs Mayakonda Basantappa and D.G. Shanthangouda, and founder director of Insight G.B. Vinaykumar and others were present.