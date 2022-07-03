‘Ideal overview’
I did not know there were so many career choices to make as I had only focused on engineering. Thanks to The Hindu Education Plus, I can now explore the options besides engineering. We got an overview of what’s in store for the students after second PU/12 th since most of us are in a state of confusion on what career to opt for.
Geetha, second PUC passed student, Mysuru
I had a lot of doubts about CET counselling. I had only read about it but today I got the opportunity to listen to the KEA official explaining the process in detail. I am now confident of participating in upcoming counselling. I have the ambition to pursue a career in computer science engineering.
Kshama, second PUC passed student, Mysuru
