ideaForge and GalaxEye join to build UAV FOPEN Radar Technology

September 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Drone technology and manufacturing company ideaForge has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GalaxEye, a spacetech start-up to jointly develop UAV FOPEN (Foliage Penetration) Radar.

UAV FOPEN Radar will be customised for the security forces for enhanced aerial surveillance and mapping capabilities.

The innovative solution will address the unique demands of the operations that involve penetrating dense foliage, ensuring seamless monitoring while overcoming obstructions. This has been one of the requirements of the security forces to see under foliage and through fog.

This Foliage Penetrating UAV Radar system will overcome obstructions like clouds, fog, smoke, mist, camouflage nets, and dense tree-canopy foliage, that often hinder surveillance operations. Further, the MoU also includes the development of a high-resolution 3D imaging foliage-penetrating radar.

When mounted on a UAV, this radar will function as an all-weather surveillance payload that can identify objects obscured by foliage or camouflage by providing tactical real-time ground photography.

Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge, said: “We are excited to partner with GalaxEye to develop cutting-edge solutions in aerial surveillance and mapping, which will greatly enhance the capabilities of our security forces and aid them in their endeavours to guard the nation against existing and future threats. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced and innovative technology.”

