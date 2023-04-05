Idea of Hindutva making a dent in Vokkaliga heartland: S.M. Krishna

April 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The “idea of Hindutva” is making a dent in the Vokkaliga heartland of Karnataka, observed S.M. Krishna, former Chief Minister and senior politician who now calls himself “a bystander” after his retirement from active politics.

He was responding to a query from The Hindu on whether BJP’s attempt to break into the Vokkaliga heartland in the forthcoming Assembly elections would have an impact. “People in Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan are beginning to realise that Hindutva is an idea which needs to be pursued more vigorously than it has been so far,’‘ he told The Hindu. “I think the fervent is going on and we should watch the outcome of it.”

Early signs

When asked what are the kinds of signals he was seeing in this region, an area that has been voting for JD(S) or Congress, Mr. Krishna elaborated that none of the BJP leaders campaigned in Mandya during last Assembly Elections, as the constituency was “a hopeless case” for the party. However, the party candidate (Chandagalu Shivanna) still polled 2 lakh votes, he said. “None of us went there, but people still volunteered and voted,’‘ he argued.

Mr. Krishna further said now with another Assembly Election close at hand, the trend was only gaining momentum. “I think Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi’s interaction with the people of this State and visits of Home Minister and other leaders of the party are going to make a difference. Whether it is enough to win is open to questions, but a difference has been made,’‘ he asserted.

From religion to politics

According to him, Vokkaligas are very religious and are now beginning to get exposed to the idea that Hindutva comes with the political dimension. “These two merge well and that should be a starting point... Kannadigas, especially people in Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan, are very religious and because of their religious affiliation they get attracted to this ideology,’‘ he anticipated.

In response to another query on who in his family would carry forward his political legacy, Mr. Krishna categorically said, “None of my daughters are interested in politics. They are busy running their own industries. My grandchildren too are involved in making a fight to survive in this competitive world and politics has least attraction.’‘