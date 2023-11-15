ADVERTISEMENT

IDCF, SAANS kids’ healthcare projects launched

November 15, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The health of children under five years of age will get attention with the Department of Health and Family Welfare launching the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF), Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) and the National Newborn Week.

While the IDCF and the National Newborn Week got off to a start on Wednesday, SAANS was launched a couple of days ago. The IDCF will be held from November 15 to 28 and National Newborn Week from November 15 to 21. The SAANS’ campaign will be carried out from November 12 to February 29, 2024.

During the drives, primary healthcare professionals and officers and the health department staff besides the ASHAs will visit every household and distribute ORS packets and zinc tablets. This year, 2,41,106 children under five years of age in Mysuru district have been targeted under the IDCF programme.

Mysuru Urban and Rural alone have 95,157 children and 26,709 children respectively under five years of age who shall be focused on under the IDCF programme.

Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) was launched for awareness and early detection of pneumonia in children under five years of age.

