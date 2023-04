April 22, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Yadgir

Several thousands celebrated Id-ul-Fitr across the district on Saturday. Muslims gathered for a traditional Iftar meal to break the daily Ramzan fast and celebrate Id-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of fasting.

They greeted each other after mass prayers and distributed sweets. Political leaders from all parties extended greetings to Muslims.