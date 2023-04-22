HamberMenu
Id-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in Kalaburagi

April 22, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offer special prayers at Rajapur Idgah maidan in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Muslims offer special prayers at Rajapur Idgah maidan in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The month-long fasting observed by Muslims came to an end with the muslim community celebrating Id-ul-Fitr here on Saturday. Ramadan was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Kalaburagi city.

Muslims attired in new clothes, offered special Salat prayer at various mosques and Idgahs across the Kalaburagi district. People along with their family members and children offered prayers at the famous Jamia Masjid located inside the Kalaburagi Fort, Sheikh Roza Masjid, KCT college ground, Dabarabad Idgah maidan near Shor Gumbad and Hagaraga Idgah on the outskirts of the city.

The communal harmony was witnessed at Mosques and Idgahs as the people belonging to different religious beliefs reached there to greet their friends and celebrate Ramadan.

Before leaving for prayers, Muslims paid ‘fitra’, an annual compulsory charity paid by the elders in the family on behalf of all family members under his care, so that the poor could also celebrate the festival.

