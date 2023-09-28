Id Milad celebrated in Kalaburagi

September 28, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, was celebrated with traditional grandeur and religious fervour in Kalaburagi district on Thursday with Muslim dominated areas in the city wearing a festive look with festoons, banners and illuminated lights.

Special namaz was offered in mosques in the evening to mark the celebrations. And, Muslim organisations decided to postpone the Id Milad procession to Friday as the Ganesh idol immersion procession was scheduled on Thursday.

The main streets of some areas, including Sangtraswadi and Muslim Chowk, were illuminated with colorful lighting and there were tableaux and water fountains powered by electric motors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.