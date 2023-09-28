HamberMenu
Id Milad celebrated in Kalaburagi

September 28, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the main streets in Kalaburagi illuminated with colorful lightings to mark Id Milad on Thursday.

One of the main streets in Kalaburagi illuminated with colorful lightings to mark Id Milad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, was celebrated with traditional grandeur and religious fervour in Kalaburagi district on Thursday with Muslim dominated areas in the city wearing a festive look with festoons, banners and illuminated lights.

Special namaz was offered in mosques in the evening to mark the celebrations. And, Muslim organisations decided to postpone the Id Milad procession to Friday as the Ganesh idol immersion procession was scheduled on Thursday.

The main streets of some areas, including Sangtraswadi and Muslim Chowk, were illuminated with colorful lighting and there were tableaux and water fountains powered by electric motors.

