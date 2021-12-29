ICU ambulance service to be offered by MIMS in Mandya

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has directed the officials to ensure that the ICU ambulance is made available for medical emergencies in any part of the district.

The ambulance costing ₹ 66.28 lakh was handed over to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) at a function on Monday.

She pointed out that the people of the district had experienced a variety of problems ever since COVID-19 pandemic hit them about two years ago. The absence of an ICU ambulance was among them.

Several people staying in far-off villages had to undergo a lot of difficulties to reach the district hospital in Mandya for medical emergencies, she said while adding that many people had lost their lives due to non-availability of proper ambulance facilities. She hoped such tragedies do not recur.

The ambulance was fully equipped to handle emergencies, she said, adding that the facility should be used for not only COVID-19 cases, but also other emergencies.