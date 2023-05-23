ADVERTISEMENT

ICSE examination: Students of THiS institutions bring laurels

May 23, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sudhindr A.B.

Students part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme brought laurels in the ICSE (Class 10) examinations.

In Presidency School, Nandini Layout, 131 students appeared and 118 secured distinctions. The school achieved 100% pass over three decades. Aarush Makal (99.4%) was the topper.

St. Paul’s English School, J.P. Nagar, achieved 100% pass from 35 years. In all, 178 students appeared and 165 secured distinctions. Tanmayi Banu Chand (99.4%) was the topper.

In Ryan International School, Bannerghatta, 71 students appeared and 29 secured distinctions in Class 10. The school has been achieving 100% pass for 13 years. Aatraya Mukherjee by securing 98.33% emerged the topper.

In Ryan International School, Yelahanka, 104 students appeared and 84 passed in first class. Chaithanya Parama Shivam (99.4%) was the topper.

Amara Jyothi English Primary School, K.R. Puram achieved 100% pass from 11 years. In all 28 students appeared and 23 secured distinctions. Shruti D T., (95.8%) was the topper.

In SJR Kengeri Public School, Kengeri Satellite Town, 163 students appeared and 62 secured distinctions. The school has been achieving 100% pass for 14 years. Likhith K. (99%) was the topper.

