ICMR NITM to host Open Day today as part of National Science Day celebrations

February 26, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR NITM) will open its doors to the public on “Open Day and public outreach programme” in Belagavi on Tuesday.

This is being organised as part of National Science Day celebrations.

Members of the public, students, teachers and science enthusiasts can visit ICMR NITM and interact with scientists that day.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi will inaugurate the Open Day programme.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi will attend.

Various activities will be organised to create interest among students about science and motivate them, said a release from ICMR NITM director Subarna Roy.

The National Science Day celebrations on Wednesday will mark the discovery of Raman Effect.

Sir C.V. Raman won the Nobel Prize in 1930 after he announced his discovery on February 28, 1928.

CONNECT WITH US