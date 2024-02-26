GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICMR NITM to host Open Day today as part of National Science Day celebrations

February 26, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR NITM) will open its doors to the public on “Open Day and public outreach programme” in Belagavi on Tuesday.

This is being organised as part of National Science Day celebrations.

Members of the public, students, teachers and science enthusiasts can visit ICMR NITM and interact with scientists that day.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi will inaugurate the Open Day programme.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi will attend.

Various activities will be organised to create interest among students about science and motivate them, said a release from ICMR NITM director Subarna Roy.

The National Science Day celebrations on Wednesday will mark the discovery of Raman Effect.

Sir C.V. Raman won the Nobel Prize in 1930 after he announced his discovery on February 28, 1928.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.