HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICMR-NITM orientation training programme for govt. officers from Karnataka and Goa in Belagavi today

August 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine will organise a one-day orientation training programme on the “Role of laboratory in Disease Surveillance with special reference to outbreaks of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases” in Belagavi on Saturday.

This will be only for officials of the State governments of Karnataka and Goa.

The programme has been arranged in view of frequent outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases and gastroenteritis occurring in this region. The training aims to strengthen outbreak investigation activities in the North Karnataka and Goa region.

ICMR-NITM has been providing support to the health departments in Karnataka and Goa in identifying outbreaks, containment and prevention, said a release from Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy.

Senior scientists Jyothi Bhat and Kamran Zaman will be among the resource persons.

Scientists from the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, and ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, Girish Kumar and Rima Sahay, respectively, will interact with the participants.

District Surveillance Officers, IDSP officers, Microbiologists and Epidemiologists of the Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions of Karnataka and health officials from Goa will participate.

Dr. Roy has been involved in identifying several outbreaks of infectious diseases in the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur. He has previously led several ICMR-State joint ventures in investigating outbreaks of cholera, hepatitis, diphtheria and others.

Other than identifying major outbreaks of cholera, enteric diseases, hepatitis and diphtheria, ICMR-NITM has identified iodine deficiency disorders (goitre) and fluorosis as important health issues in several areas of North Karnataka through its Model Rural Health Research Unit located in Raichur, said a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.