ICMR-NITM orientation training programme for govt. officers from Karnataka and Goa in Belagavi today

August 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine will organise a one-day orientation training programme on the “Role of laboratory in Disease Surveillance with special reference to outbreaks of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases” in Belagavi on Saturday.

This will be only for officials of the State governments of Karnataka and Goa.

The programme has been arranged in view of frequent outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases and gastroenteritis occurring in this region. The training aims to strengthen outbreak investigation activities in the North Karnataka and Goa region.

ICMR-NITM has been providing support to the health departments in Karnataka and Goa in identifying outbreaks, containment and prevention, said a release from Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy.

Senior scientists Jyothi Bhat and Kamran Zaman will be among the resource persons.

Scientists from the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, and ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, Girish Kumar and Rima Sahay, respectively, will interact with the participants.

District Surveillance Officers, IDSP officers, Microbiologists and Epidemiologists of the Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions of Karnataka and health officials from Goa will participate.

Dr. Roy has been involved in identifying several outbreaks of infectious diseases in the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur. He has previously led several ICMR-State joint ventures in investigating outbreaks of cholera, hepatitis, diphtheria and others.

Other than identifying major outbreaks of cholera, enteric diseases, hepatitis and diphtheria, ICMR-NITM has identified iodine deficiency disorders (goitre) and fluorosis as important health issues in several areas of North Karnataka through its Model Rural Health Research Unit located in Raichur, said a release.