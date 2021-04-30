ICCC to be used as war room

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up by Belagavi Smart City Limited will be utilised as a COVID war room, Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said in Belagavi on Friday.

He visited the centre and spoke to the engineers there. He asked them to monitor COVID-19 management activities by using the equipment and resources available at the centre.

He asked them to create a website to centrally monitor tracing and testing, supply of drugs and oxygen from across the district.

He asked officers to get real time data from the taluks and aggregate and analyse it at the centre. This will reflect the situation of scarcity of drugs and oxygen, he said.

During inauguration, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that it was the first Integrated Command and Control Centre in the State. It was developed at a cost of around ₹45 crore. Basic infrastructure is provided by Bengaluru-based BEL. It continues to provide technical support. Activists have criticised the district administration for failing to utilise the centre for epidemic control. Raju Topannanavar, Kannada activist, had written letters to the Chief Minister urging him to utilise the centre as a COVID war room, on the lines of those in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi.