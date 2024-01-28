GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICAI organises convention in Belagavi

January 28, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a convention, Start-Up Samvad and MSME Sahayog, at ICAI Bhavan in Belagavi recently.

Chairman of the Belagavi branch of ICAI M.S. Tigadi said that the event was organised in association with the Chamber of Commerce, Belagavi, Small Scale Association of Belagavi and Laghu Udyog Bharati.

He said that Chartered Accountants help build a cohesive ecosystem for start-ups and in the introduction of Sustainable Reporting Standards in the world.

Chartered Accountant Yogesh Kulkarni spoke on fund raising for start-ups.

Ajit Patil, founder, Rivot Motors, said that Belagavi is emerging as a Start-Up Hub. He spoke of his start-ups FAAST BroadBand, OutofBox Cloud and Rivot Motors EV.

Belagavi is also home to other start-ups like LETZPACK, SCRAPKAROCASH, drone start-up SARUS AEROSPACE, network security device start-up INFOMANT Networks, two-wheeler service chain start-up MOTOCROSS India, 3d printer manufacturing start-up DELTASYS REFORMING and an AI start-up DATTAMSHLAB.

Professor of GIT Engineering College and GIT Incubation Centre Raviraj Kulkarni spoke about business and start-up opportunities in Nano Technologies.

Maheshwar Marathe spoke on Liquidity Management for MSMSE.

Chief Managers from Central Bank of India Kaustav Panigrahi and Mudit Mudgal spoke about various schemes available to start-ups and MSME.

