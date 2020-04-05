Ibrahim urges Muslims toadhere to lockdown norms

With Muslim clerics urging their community members to cooperate with the government for the successful implementation of the lockdown, the former Union Minister and MLC C.M. Ibrahim too has joined them.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Ibrahim appealed to Muslims to follow the direction strictly. “I request every Muslim to strictly adhere to the direction of the government. Some of them are seen violating the lockdown norms by offering mass prayers in mosques. The government has banned public gathering of any sort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, I appeal to the Muslim community never to involve in any act of violation of the direction.”

On the Nizamuddin incident where hundreds of Muslims were found to have stayed inside the Markaz during the lockdown period, he blamed the Delhi government for failing to take timely action.

“I have information that on several occasions, the authorities of Markaz requested the police and the Delhi government to arrange for evacuation as people were stranded after the lockdown was announced. But the Delhi government did not take timely action,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim appealed to Muslims, mainly those who attended the congregation in Nizamuddin, to get their tests done voluntarily. “Don’t fear or don’t panic. Please get your tests conducted for your own safety and also the the safety of others,” he said.