Ibrahim suspended from JD(S) for ‘anti-party activities’

November 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Janata Dal (Secular) State president C.M. Ibrahim was on Friday suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

In an order issued on Saturday, party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda cited the “contradictory statements” issued by Mr. Ibrahim regarding the party’s alliance with the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, “despite being part of the earlier discussions related to it”.

The JD(S) had in October dissolved the party’s State executive committee and Mr. Gowda had appointed his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as the party’s ad hoc president in place of Mr. Ibrahim. Mr. Ibrahim had been vociferously opposing the party’s decision on the alliance and declared that the JD(S) would not join the BJP-led NDA. He had claimed that his party was the “original” JD(S) and hinted at splitting the party.

Cited cases

The letter on Friday cited his continued anti-party activities and listed three specific instances. It said that he had organised a meeting on October 16 parallelly to a party event and spoken against the alliance with the BJP. On November 7, he had written to the former office-bearers stating that the dissolution of the State executive committee was illegal and they continued to hold the post. He had urged those in favour of the post to resign. Further, on November 15, he had participated in an “unauthorised” meeting of the national executive in Kerala and again spoken against the JD(S)-BJP alliance, the letter stated.

Earlier with the Congress, Mr. Ibrahim had resigned as MLC and joined the JD(S) in 2022 and taken charge as party State unit president.