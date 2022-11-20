Ibrahim meets JD(S) leaders

November 20, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

“JD(S) has declared that H.D. Kumaraswamy is our Chief Ministerial candidate. But the other parties like BJP or Congress do not have the courage to announce their CM candidate,” C.M. Ibrahim, JD(S) State unit president, said in Belagavi.

“There are no differences among our leaders or cadre about who would be the CM if our party comes to power. This can not be said about other parties who are ridden with differences between claimants,” he said. He was speaking to journalists before a meeting of party leaders.

JD(S) has not seen balanced growth in all regions of the State. That was because we did not have good leaders who could get votes for our party. But now, the party has gained strength under the leadership of H.D. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy. We are grooming leaders who can get more votes and bring us to power, he said.

Mr. Ibrahim held a meeting of leaders in Belagavi on Sunday. He asked them to work with the single focus of bringing the party to power after winning a majority of seats. He also fixed responsibilities of some leaders with regard to creating awareness about the party among some areas. He asked them to look for leaders who could be nominated as candidates in the next elections.

Mr. Ibrahim rubbished as rumours, reports of Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP leader and former Minister of joining JD(S). “We have spoken several times on various topics. But it was never about his joining the party. He is a powerful Backward Classes leader. I have great affection towards him. But I have not asked him to join us,” he said.

He said that he had not invited any individual leader to join the JDS. “I am giving an open call to all leaders to ask them to join the party by next month,” he said. He claimed that there was a long list of other party leaders who were planning to join. He said that he supports Ramesh Jarkiholi’s statement that the common aim of the JD(S) and BJP was to defeat the Congress. “However, the JD(S) will work towards keeping the BJP out of power,’‘ he said.

He said Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan’s claim of JD(S) not having enough winnable candidates was meaningless.