Ibrahim is free to join Congress, says Revanna

October 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has said the JD(S) will not be split into two, and if the party’s State president C.M. Ibrahim wants to join the Congress, he was free to do so.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Revanna said, “Let us see whom Mr. Ibrahim will expel from the party. If he wants to join the Congress, let him go”.

“People of the State very well know how Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy worked hard to strengthen the party. Now, the ball is in Mr. Deve Gowda’s court. He will resolve the issue,” he said.

Further, he said that for the last 60 years, the Congress has ill-treated Mr. Deve Gowda. The Congress joined hands with the JD(S) to stop the communal forces from holding power. “However, it is quite clear who worked for the defeat of Mr. Deve Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the last Lok Sabha polls”.

Mr. Revanna’s comments carry weight in the wake of Mr. Ibrahim’s meeting with a section of leaders in Bengaluru on Monday, where he opposed the party’s alliance with the BJP.

