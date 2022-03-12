Ibrahim formally quits Congress

The former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, who was unhappy over not being appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, on Saturday tendered resignation to the primary membership of the Congress.

In a letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Ibrahim said he was also forwarding his resignation to the membership of the Legislative Council to the Council Chairman, through Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Mr. Ibrahim is all set to join the JD(S).

Mr. Ibrahim had said he would quit the Congress after he was denied the Leader of the Opposition post in the Council and the party selected B.K. Hariprasad for the post. Mr. Hariprasad is junior to him, Mr. Ibrahim claimed in his letter to Ms. Gandhi.

Earlier, Mr. Ibrahim said the Congress had denied him the post because he had no money and belonged to the minority community. The State has 21% Muslim population and the erstwhile Congress Government led by Mr. Siddaramaiah denied not only funds but also positions to Muslim leaders, he had said.

Mr. Ibrahim said the Congress would be pushed to the third position after the 2023 elections. The leader had joined the Congress in 2008 and was at one time a close associate of Mr. Siddaramaiah.