Ibrahim criticises Bommai over Muslim quota issue

March 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim has criticised the State government for recategorising Muslims from the exclusive 2B backward classes to Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

“For power, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has destroyed the grand legacy of his father and socialist leader S.R. Bommai. He has acted in such a manner that damages S.R. Bommai’s ideologies and squandered his legacy,” Mr. Ibrahim said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Mr. Basavaraj Bommai has snatched away the 4% quota reserved for Muslims under 2B category and pushed them to EWS category. This is unscientific and arbitrary. All OBC commissions in the State have recommended that Muslims should be considered a backward category and that they be provided Constitutional protection of reservation quota,” he said.

“But the State government has thrown them into the EWS category, forcing them to compete with forward communities Brahmins and Vysyas. And, all this has been done without consulting the State OBC commission. This is blatant injustice,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

“I have great regards for the former Chief Minister late S.R. Bommai. I worked as a member of his Cabinet and as his party colleague. He was a great leader who ensured social justice for various backward classes and fought to strengthen the foundations of federalism in this country. S.R. Bommai chose me to fight Mohammad Mohsin from Dharwad South constituency. It is unfortunate that he bore such a son as Basavaraj Bommai,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

Mr. Ibrahim said that Janata Dal(S) founder H.D. Deve Gowda, when he was Chief Minister, extended the 4% reservation for Muslims in 1995. “This was done after a comprehensive study of the social and educational status of Muslims in the State. But Mr. Basavaraj Bommai has ended it. It is sad and unfortunate,” he said.

