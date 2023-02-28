ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim challenges BJP, Cong. to declare CM candidates

February 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

C..M. Ibrahim, state president of the Janata Dal (Secular), has challenged the Congress and the BJP to declare their candidates for Chief Minister in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Ibrahim told reporters in Belur on Tuesday that the JD(S) had declared H.D. Kumaraswamy as the CM candidate.”If both the national parties have guts, let them declare their andidate,” he said.

He also stated that the JD(S) had already declared 93 candidates. The Congress and the BJP have not yet released their lists of candidates.

Asked about the developments over selecting a candidate for Hassan seat, Mr. Ibrahim said every party worker had the right to seek the party ticket. “Whether it is Swaroop or any other person. They all have the right to seek a chance to compete. However, the party will take the final decision”,he said.

He also added that there were no differences among the brothers of H.D. Kumaraswamy.

