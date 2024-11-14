IBMR to celebrate silver jubilee with series of programmes

IBMR Group of Institutions, which is celebrating its silver jubilee, has planned a series of events in the coming days.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, chairman of IBMR Group of Institutions Vinaychandra Mahendrakar said IBMR, which was initially founded as a B-School, expanded its horizon and started offering various courses including PU, diploma, and degree and postgraduate courses in the last 25 years. He said the group now had campuses in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Delhi and would start offering courses in law.

Mr. Mahendrakar said a walkathon on literacy and green energy, scholarship programme, community engagement initiatives, and cultural fest had been planned as part of the silver jubilee celebrations.

IQAC coordinator S.C. Hiremath said that over 1,500 students and faculty members would participate in the walkathon to be flagged off from the institution premises on November 16 at 7 a.m. The four-km walkathon will be flagged off by international paraolympics athlete Devappa More, he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that IBMR had already identified a government school in the Siddhi community inhabited village of Uttara Kannada district for adoption and had already begun work in Sherewad village near Hubballi. All programmes and initiatives planned under silver jubilee celebrations would be completed by February end, he said.

Director Pradeep Sharma said that IBMR had received cluster NAAC accreditation with B+ grade and they plan to apply for international accreditation in the coming years.

