IBMR ties up with KEONICS, KSOU, Indiamart

July 24, 2022 05:19 IST

IBMR Group of Institutions, Hubballi, which offers various courses and training, including management education, has tied up with KEONICS, KSOU, Indiamart, and Manipal University to offer various new courses and add-on courses.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Executive Director of IBMR Group of Institutions Riyaz Basri said that through an MOU, the Government of Karnataka had permitted KEONICS to offer advanced computer courses at IBMR and initially two courses were being offered.

Through another MOU, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, had set up its learning centre at IBMR and it too had started functioning with immediate effect.

This apart, IBMR has tied up with Manipal University, Jaipur, for offering graduate and postgraduate courses for employed persons and homemakers.

Coordinator of KSOU learning centre Mahesh Gokul said that all the courses offered by KSOU through different modes would be available at IBMR and ‘online contact classes’ for all these courses would be held at IBMR.

This apart, there would be free admission to COVID-19 orphans and visually impaired students, he said.

Head of KEONICS, Hubballi, Sandeep Akki said that all these days students used to complete basic courses at KEONICS and then go to other institutions and also to Bengaluru for advanced courses.

“With this tie-up they will be able to complete advanced courses in Hubballi itself. They will be able to complete advanced courses at much less fee compared to Bengaluru,” he said.

Director of MBA at IBMR Rekha Mahendrakar said that the institution offered scholarships to poor meritorious students.

Director of ClickNaukri.com, Prabha Handigol said that the portal that started in January had tied up with IBMR and would be offering free placements to students of the institution and already around 500 candidates had got placement through them.

Head of Projects Muralidhar Kulkarni said that through the MOU with Indiamart, the students of IBMR would get internship and placement opportunities with the portal.