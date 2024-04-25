ADVERTISEMENT

IBM, Sharnbasva University to organise technical events from tomorrow

April 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

IBM Innovation Centre for Education and Sharnbasva University will be jointly hosting a two-day technical event and competitions for students from Saturday on Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML), Cyber Security and Business Analytics reflecting the cutting-edge trends and challenges in the realm of technology and business.

Dean of Sharnbasva University Lakshmi Patil Maka has, in a press release issued in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that entries from all technical institutions affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University and other private universities have been invited to participate in the competitions on the main themes, including IoT, AI and ML, Cyber Security and Business Analytics.

The competitions include Paper Presentation, Poster Presentation, Technical Quiz and Coding.

Dr. Maka said that the winners of the four competitions will be suitably rewarded by IBM on the concluding day of the event.

The statement said that IBM Innovation Centre for Education (ICE) is observing the event as ICE Day and the main aim is to stimulate activities among the academic community to foster innovation and collaboration.

The link for registration is https://forms.gle/XpPjDEjtariq1RH17. For further details, call Ph: 9036953183 or 9164267711.

