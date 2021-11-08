IBM opens Client Innovation Centre in Mysuru

Bengaluru

08 November 2021 16:31 IST

Karnataka expects 5,000 tech firms to respond to 'Beyond Bengaluru’ call

IBM opened a Client Innovation Centre (CIC) in Mysuru on November 8 in response to the ‘Spoke-Shore Strategy’ floated by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), a special entity to take businesses ‘Beyond Bengaluru’.

As an entrepreneurial startup within IBM Consulting, the CIC would specialise in design, software engineering and analytics while supporting clients in their business transformation journey.

B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM, said, “The launch of the Client Innovation Centre in Mysuru resonates with KDEM’s Spoke-Shore initiative of attracting at least 100 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) by 2025. Seeing the pace at which centres like Mysuru are transforming digitally, we believe that such concerted efforts, such as IBM’s CIC, are key to amplifying Karnataka’s IT ecosystem, especially in centres beyond Bengaluru.”

Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Ashwath Narayan said, “It is encouraging to see that the industry is recognising places such as Mysuru, thereby echoing our vision of Beyond Bengaluru. We are confident that this partnership will propel Karnataka to become a frontrunner for digital services and technologies world over’’

“The IBM CIC would play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT ecosystem throughout Mysuru and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery, IBM.

“IBM CIC is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double digit hiring growth in its Global Delivery Centres this year. This continued investment in talent will expand the company's skill sets in areas such as AI, intelligent workflows, application modernisation and management, and hybrid cloud,” Mr. Sharma added.

Given that 30% of India’s GDP is driven by the digital economy, KDEM’s Spoke-Shore would converge on setting aspirational goals for GCCs and creating employment opportunities for 10,00,000 (direct and indirect) candidates by 2026, according to Mr. Naidu.

The Karnataka Government’s ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative is expected to attract and host 5,000 IT companies and startups by 2026 in the Mysuru, Hubbali and Mangaluru clusters.