IB and State Intelligence officials visit Manoranjan’s house

December 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

A team of officials from the State Intelligence visited the house of Manoranjan in Vijayangar second stage in Mysuru on Thursday a day after his involvement in the security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The officials, who were closeted with the family members of Manoranjan, refused to speak to the media outside the house.

The visit of the State Intelligence officials follows a visit by officials from the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi as well as officials from the Internal Security Division (ISD) from Mysuru.

The officials interacted with the family members of Manoranjan including his father Devaraje Gowda and mother Shylaja. The family stays on the first-floor house of a building in the locality.

Though a formal investigation is yet to begin in the case, the intelligence officials and local police is gathering information about Manoranjan’s background.

A police official said Manoranjan does not have any criminal background.

The investigating officials, who will be entrusted with the case, will have interrogate the accused to find out the reason and source of encouragement for them to commit such an act, the police official said.

According to preliminary information, Manoranjan was a simple person, who did not spend much. He was not spending money on either buying new fashionable clothes nor did he have any vices like smoking, the police official said.

However, he had a mixed collection of “revolutionary and philosophical” books. The literature included Chanakya’s Arthashastra and books by Jiddu Krishnamurthy, Vandana Shiva, and Che Guevara.

Manoranjan’s father had already made it clear that his son was averse to marriage.

The city police officials, however, refused to confirm reports appearing in a section of the media about the visit of Sagar Sharma, another accused in the security breach incident at the Parliament, to Mysuru a couple of months ago. “We don’t have any information about the same,” the police official said.

The police said they do not have any information about his political inclination also.

To a question if the police was seizing any of his belongings, the official said the seizure of laptops or any other documents can happen only when a formal investigation into the case starts. “So far, the investigating agency has not arrived in Mysuru,” the official said.