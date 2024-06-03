ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officials of Kodagu cast votes in Legislative Council polls

Published - June 03, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja (Centre), CEO of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Varnit Negi (Right), and Assistant Commissioner of Madikeri Vinayak Narvade (left) after casting their votes in the elections to the Legislative Council from Southwest Graduates constituency in Madikeri on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja, Chief Executive Officer of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Varnit Negi, and Assistant Commissioner of Madikeri Vinayak Narvade cast their votes in the elections to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ constituency on Monday.

With Kodagu part of the districts comprising the constituency which also encompasses Chickmagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Shivamogga and Udupi, the senior IAS officials of the district stood in a queue outside the polling booth in Madikeri City Municipal Council before casting their respective votes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.N. Veena too cast her vote in the elections, according to an official note.

Kodagu district had recorded a voter turnout of 81.09 per cent in the elections to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ constituency with 3,170 voters casting their votes out of the total 3,909 voters in the district.

