GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

IAS officials of Kodagu cast votes in Legislative Council polls

Published - June 03, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja (Centre), CEO of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Varnit Negi (Right), and Assistant Commissioner of Madikeri Vinayak Narvade (left) after casting their votes in the elections to the Legislative Council from Southwest Graduates constituency in Madikeri on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja (Centre), CEO of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Varnit Negi (Right), and Assistant Commissioner of Madikeri Vinayak Narvade (left) after casting their votes in the elections to the Legislative Council from Southwest Graduates constituency in Madikeri on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja, Chief Executive Officer of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Varnit Negi, and Assistant Commissioner of Madikeri Vinayak Narvade cast their votes in the elections to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ constituency on Monday.

With Kodagu part of the districts comprising the constituency which also encompasses Chickmagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Shivamogga and Udupi, the senior IAS officials of the district stood in a queue outside the polling booth in Madikeri City Municipal Council before casting their respective votes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.N. Veena too cast her vote in the elections, according to an official note.

Kodagu district had recorded a voter turnout of 81.09 per cent in the elections to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ constituency with 3,170 voters casting their votes out of the total 3,909 voters in the district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.