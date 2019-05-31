IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

Following the end of the model code of conduct, the State government has sent several IAS officers back to their pre-poll postings.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Tushar Girinath will take over as chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board while T.K. Anil Kumar will be Secretary to the Tourism Department. P.C. Jaffer will be Commissioner for Public Instruction while Shivayogi C. Kalasad will be MD of KSRTC, while also holding the concurrent charge of Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru division. Other postings include Vishal R. as Commissioner, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Agency; Lokesh M. as Special Commissioner (Finance and IT) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; D. Randeep as Additional Commissioner (Admin), BBMP; S.S. Nakul as Director, Department of IT and BT; M. Kanaga Valli as Commissioner, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; N. Manjushree as Deputy Commissioner of Mandya; S.B. Bommanahalli as Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi; Avinash Menon Rajendran as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Service Analysis wing); Patil Yalagouda Shivanagouda as Deputy Commissioner, Vijayapura; and V. Yashavantha as Regional Commissioner, Mysuru division. P.A. Meghannavar has the concurrent charge of Regional Commissioner, Belagavi.