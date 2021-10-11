IAS officers transferred in Karnataka; some given concurrent charge

Bengaluru

11 October 2021 23:57 IST

The State Government on Monday transferred several IAS officers and gave concurrent charges to some officers.

The new postings of the IAS officers are: B.H. Anil Kumar has been given the concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department, Bengaluru, with immediate effect. Kapil Mohan has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department, Bengaluru.

S.R. Umashankar has been transferred and appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Cooperation Department, Bengaluru. Dr. Selvakumar S, transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Education Department (Primary and Secondary Education), Bengaluru. He has also been given the concurrent charge in the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Bengaluru.

Naveen Raj Singh has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education), Bengaluru. He has also been given the concurrent charge in the post of Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, Bengaluru.

Dr. J. Ravishankar has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Housing Department, Bengaluru. He has also been given the concurrent charge in the post of Commissioner of Excise, Bengaluru.

D. Randeep has been transferred and given the post of Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare and Ayush Services, Bengaluru.

Dr. K.V. Trilok Chandra has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Health and IT), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru. K.P. Mohan Raj, who was waiting to be posted, has been appointed as Managing Director, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

T.H.M. Kumar, who was waiting for posting, has been given the charge of Commissioner for Textile Development and Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Bengaluru. Mr. Kumar has also been given the concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, Bengaluru.

Priyanka Mary Francis has been given the concurrent charge of the post of Director, Women and Child Development, Bengaluru.

M. Kanaga Valli has been transferred and posted as Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Bengaluru. Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar has been posted as Director, Mines and Geology, Department, Bengaluru. R. Venkatesh Kumar, has been transferred and given the post of Secretary, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, Kalaburagi.

Charulatha Somal has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Raichur district. Shilpa Nag C.T. has been given the concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner for Panchayat Raj, Bengaluru.

K. Lakshmi Priya, waiting to be posted, has been appointed as Director, Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development, Mysuru. Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Vijayanagar district.

Ukesh Kumar has been transferred and appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Kolar district. Dr. B.C. Satheesha, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu district. H.N. Gopala Krishna, has been appointed as Commissioner, Youth Empowerment, Sports Department, Bengaluru. He has also been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Karnataka Public Lands Corporation Ltd. Shivananda Kapashi has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Bengaluru.

M.S. Archana has been transferred and posted as Director, Municipal Administration, Bengaluru.

K.M. Gayathri has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Chamarajanagar district.

Dr. K.N. Anuradha has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd. N.M. Nagaraja has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru.